What's New in Chrome
Discover the latest updates in Chrome from our documentation and blog.
From the Blog
Documentation updates
New content and significant updates to documentation.
AI APIs in origin trial
The Translator API, Summarizer API, and Prompt API for Extensions are available in origin trials from Chrome 131+.
The Prompt API in Chrome Extensions
We added new documentation about the Prompt API in Chrome Extensions, available in an origin trial.
Keep passkeys consistent with credentials with the Signal API
The WebAuthn Signal API allows relying parties to signal existing credentials to connected passkey providers.
Animate to
height: auto; (and other intrinsic sizing keywords) in CSS
Animate to and from intrinsic sizing keywords with
interpolate-size and
calc-size()
More efficient IndexedDB storage in Chrome
A new optimization in Chrome improves how IndexedDB data is stored on disk. This document summarizes the key points of this update.
Author-defined CSS names and shadow DOM
Explaining the interoperability status of author-defined names as used in the shadow DOM in CSS.
Case studies
Feature updates
DevTools
Check out the newest DevTools features.
Extensions
Read the latest updates to the Extensions documentation.
WebGPU
Read the latest WebGPU updates.
More to learn
Chrome for Developers on YouTube
Subscribe to stay up to speed with Chrome and web updates, tutorials, case studies, and more.
Learn web development
Explore our growing collection of courses on key web design and development subjects.