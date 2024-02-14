Migrate to Manifest V3

A guide to converting Manifest V2 extensions to Manifest V3 extensions.

Note: Manifest V3 is supported generally in Chrome 88 or later. For extension features added in later Chrome versions, see the API reference documentation for support information. If your extension requires a specific API, you can specify a minimum chrome version in the manifest file.

This section helps you upgrade an extension from Manifest V2 to Manifest V3, the newest version of the Chrome Extensions platform. Migration work is broadly divided into the categories below. To help you track your work, we've provided a checklist summarizing the contents of these documents. You can access the content via the checklist, or dive into the content. Both paths end with an upgraded extension.

Update the manifest—The manifest.json must be specific to V3. Changes that can be made on their own are described in this section. Manifest changes related to code are described with the code changes they support.

must be specific to V3. Changes that can be made on their own are described in this section. Manifest changes related to code are described with the code changes they support. Migrate to a service worker—A service worker replaces the extension's background or event page to ensure that background code stays off the main thread where it can hurt performance. This change also requires moving DOM, window, and certain extension API calls into offscreen documents.

Update API calls—Some API calls need to be replaced with more modern equivalents.

Replace blocking web request listeners—Blocking or modifying network requests in Manifest V2 could significantly degrade performance and require excessive access to sensitive user data. The Declarative Net Request API allows extensions to block or modify web content with fewer permissions and without hindering performance.

Improve extension security—Manifest V3 improves extension security in several ways. Besides an enhanced content security policy, support is removed for remotely hosted code and execution of arbitrary strings.

Publish your extension—This section describes how to perform a step-wise roll out to ensure your Manifest V3 extension works as expected by testing it with a limited audience first.

We also have an Extension Manifest Converter. It does not do everything for you, but it will get you started. The converter's README describes what the tool changes.

Keep the current set of features

To reduce the chances of unexpected issues or bugs, we recommend not adding new functionality when migrating. For instance, adding a feature that requires new permissions may trigger a permission warning, which will disable your extension until the user accepts the new permissions. See Permission warning best practices to learn of other ways to add permissions without displaying a warning.

Manifest V3 is supported generally in Chrome 88 or later. When updating API calls, you may find that replacement features may not have landed in Chrome until after version 88. The API reference pages contain support information for individual API members. If you discover that you need one of these features, you can specify a minimum chrome version in the manifest file.

New extension platform features

Since the release of Manifest V3, we've continued to add new features, many of which are usable in both Manifest V2 and Manifest V3. You are not required to use them when converting; however, when they replace older features, you should prefer them to the features they replace and expect that the replaced features will eventually be deprecated and removed.